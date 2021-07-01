Winmill & CO. Inc. Takes Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.89.

Shares of ANTM traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $384.29. 19,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,087. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $387.51.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Anthem news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares in the company, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

