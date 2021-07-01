WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE) Shares Down 1.1%

WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:CXSE)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.39 and last traded at $66.66. 142,448 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 221,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.31.

