WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRE) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 6,314 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 20,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.01.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10.

