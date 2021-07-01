WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) were up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.97 and last traded at $59.93. Approximately 188,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 324,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.67.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.27.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.