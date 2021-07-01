Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) is Skye Global Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Skye Global Management LP lifted its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,312,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Workday accounts for approximately 6.3% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.54% of Workday worth $325,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,141,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 23.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after buying an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 124.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after buying an additional 1,365,598 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,354,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,470,000 after buying an additional 571,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.09, for a total value of $1,530,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 248,496 shares of company stock valued at $60,751,488 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.65 on Thursday, reaching $235.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.52 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.80.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.