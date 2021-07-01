Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Hits $3.02 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. During the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $198,164.23 and $90.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00009015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.00140601 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00169502 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,392.54 or 0.99667917 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.