xBTC (xBTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000993 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, xBTC has traded up 32.4% against the dollar. xBTC has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $4,868.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.89 or 0.00136977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168979 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,548.90 or 1.00131697 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 3,125,132 coins and its circulating supply is 3,112,235 coins. xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

Buying and Selling xBTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

