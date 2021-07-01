Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 44.1% in June

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 44.1% from the May 31st total of 67,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 20th.

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XBIO opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.00. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 95.31% and a negative net margin of 1,935.85%. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.