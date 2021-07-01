XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One XIO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XIO alerts:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . XIO’s official website is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XIO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.