XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Up to $44.42

Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.42, but opened at $45.81. XPeng shares last traded at $47.49, with a volume of 470,181 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Nomura began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet began coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.28.

Get XPeng alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.