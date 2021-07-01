XYO (XYO) Trading Up 11.3% This Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. One XYO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. XYO has a total market capitalization of $68.76 million and $313,151.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XYO has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00019306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.10 or 0.00713659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded up 11,059.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000065 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

