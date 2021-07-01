Yield Protocol Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $79,916.00 (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $1.41 million and $79,916.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0414 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00054709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018913 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.51 or 0.00696587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 12,568.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.