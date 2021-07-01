Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Yubo International Biotech Limited (OTCMKTS:YBGJ) shares rose 42.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

About Yubo International Biotech (OTCMKTS:YBGJ)

Yubo International Biotech Limited supplies products that processes, stores, and administers therapeutic doses of endometrial stem cells for treatment of disease and injuries in the People's Republic of China. Yubo International Biotech Limited is headquartered in Beijing, China.

