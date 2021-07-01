Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to Announce $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 376.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.50 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 4.30%.

COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

COHU stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.15. 46,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,259. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

