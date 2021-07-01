Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.67 Million

Brokerages expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report $12.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.95 million and the lowest is $12.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $13.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $52.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $52.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.96 million, with estimates ranging from $55.28 million to $56.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.10. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

In related news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy acquired 2,500 shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $40,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,112.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $11,965,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 25,208 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 36,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 9.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

