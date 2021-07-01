Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Brokerages expect that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will post sales of $8.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.45 million to $14.00 million. Mesoblast posted sales of $700,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesoblast.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Maxim Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESO. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at $1,794,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesoblast in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 124.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mesoblast by 170,800.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares in the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESO opened at $7.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.45 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.45.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesoblast (MESO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.