Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.09 billion and the lowest is $906.70 million. Urban Outfitters reported sales of $803.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full year sales of $4.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,046 shares of company stock worth $4,014,147. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $825,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 275,936 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,262,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $444,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth $1,592,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 123.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $41.22 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.85.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

