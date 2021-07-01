Zacks: Analysts Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) will announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings. ContraFect reported earnings per share of ($0.47) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ContraFect.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFRX shares. WBB Securities began coverage on ContraFect in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,050,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContraFect during the first quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in ContraFect by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 213,873 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 37.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,297,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContraFect during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFRX opened at $4.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

