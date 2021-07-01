Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.68 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $7.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%.

FTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $9.05 on Thursday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

