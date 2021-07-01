Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.82 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Earnings History and Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

