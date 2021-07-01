Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.23 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) will announce $8.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesoblast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 million and the highest is $14.00 million. Mesoblast reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,075.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesoblast will report full year sales of $40.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.92 million to $72.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $46.25 million, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $123.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mesoblast.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1,774.77%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MESO. Maxim Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 1.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 174,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 17.6% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 1.2% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 250,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 3,152.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mesoblast stock opened at $7.48 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $970.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64.

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

