Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NV5 Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.00. NV5 Global posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NV5 Global will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NV5 Global.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.01). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NVEE opened at $94.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. NV5 Global has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.97.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $215,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,714.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total transaction of $867,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,707,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,737 shares of company stock worth $5,836,961. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,917,000 after buying an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

