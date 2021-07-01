Zacks: Brokerages Expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,264.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,241,000 after purchasing an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period.

NYSE COLD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 2,435,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,242. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.