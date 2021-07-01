Zacks: Brokerages Expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) to announce $94.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frontline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $92.80 million to $96.49 million. Frontline posted sales of $301.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 68.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Frontline will report full year sales of $474.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.10 million to $510.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $704.52 million, with estimates ranging from $702.10 million to $706.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Frontline.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on FRO shares. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

Frontline stock opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. Frontline has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $9.17.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 2,793.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.86% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

