Zacks: Brokerages Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Saratoga Investment also reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

SAR has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 6.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAR opened at $26.87 on Thursday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $300.94 million, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.13%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.