Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Short Interest Up 73.3% in June

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 824,200 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 475,600 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 388,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zedge by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 619,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 168.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 158,596 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 196,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 310.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 82,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zedge by 23.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the last quarter. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zedge alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZDGE shares. TheStreet upgraded Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th.

ZDGE stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.95. 8,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,644. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $245.20 million, a PE ratio of 44.05 and a beta of 1.00. Zedge has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.87.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Zedge had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The company had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Zedge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zedge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.