Zelwin Market Cap Reaches $513.14 Million (ZLW)

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 1st. One Zelwin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00021513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zelwin has traded up 18.8% against the dollar. Zelwin has a market capitalization of $513.14 million and approximately $368,266.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00053696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003216 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.56 or 0.00664789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,128.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Zelwin Coin Profile

Zelwin is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zelwin is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zelwin using one of the exchanges listed above.

