Zero Utility Token Price Reaches $829.60 on Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $803,681.85 and $827.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can currently be purchased for about $829.60 or 0.02472167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00054806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00018961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.86 or 0.00696878 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 11,826.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Zero Utility Token Coin Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io . Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

