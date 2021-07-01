Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.90

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.99, with a volume of 484906 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

