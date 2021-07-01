Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s share price rose 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.09 and last traded at $18.03. Approximately 559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,114,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.77 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. Zogenix’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zogenix by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Zogenix by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

