ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Cap of $2.32 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 23.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $116,931.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZooKeeper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00044925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00132070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00168787 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,098.75 or 0.99965056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002911 BTC.

ZooKeeper Coin Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 23,063,396 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars.

