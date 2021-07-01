Zoracles (ZORA) Achieves Market Cap of $699,133.58

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 1st. Over the last week, Zoracles has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Zoracles has a total market capitalization of $699,133.58 and approximately $86,081.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be bought for about $127.98 or 0.00381763 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00045725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00136661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.83 or 0.00169540 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,564.67 or 1.00126005 BTC.

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zoracles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

