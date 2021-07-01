Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.84

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.48, with a volume of 3488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $279.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.84) EPS. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,439.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $344,653.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,009 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,636 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $494,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,411 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zumiez by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,376 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zumiez Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of March 6, 2021, the company operated 722 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 54 stores in Europe, and 14 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

