Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading Down 0.6%

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) shares dropped 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $399.69 and last traded at $399.69. Approximately 68 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $402.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

