ZUSD (ZUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $390,525.00

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $390,525.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

