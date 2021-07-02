$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AAR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. AAR reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AAR will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAR.

Get AAR alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AAR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $84,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 407,303 shares in the company, valued at $17,155,602.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in AAR by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AAR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIR traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 213,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AAR has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.23 and a beta of 1.78.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AAR (AIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.