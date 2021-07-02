$1.28 EPS Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. ResMed reported earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMD. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.57.

Shares of ResMed stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.53. 383,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,147. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 80.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $213.28. ResMed has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $250.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,609,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,691,145 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.