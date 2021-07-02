$1.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.94. Merck & Co., Inc. posted earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.72. The company had a trading volume of 223,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,690,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,774,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,283,000 after purchasing an additional 671,918 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $2,250,767,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,733,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,255 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after buying an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

