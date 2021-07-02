15,172 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Purchased by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Truist raised their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

NYSE:MAN opened at $119.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.66%.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

