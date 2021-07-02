18,578 Shares in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CoreLogic by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in CoreLogic by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreLogic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CoreLogic stock remained flat at $$80.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.78. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.80 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

