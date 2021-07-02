18,931 Shares in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 409.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.55 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 922.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.06 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMSI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 11,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $734,854.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock worth $3,717,133. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

