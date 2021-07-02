23,126 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,749,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.32. 174,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,082. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,108 shares of company stock valued at $15,848,703 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

