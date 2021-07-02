259,775 Shares in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Acquired by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 259,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.18% of SVMK at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,060 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVMK by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,031,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SVMK by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,562,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after acquiring an additional 338,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in SVMK by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,484,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at $34,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

SVMK stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 616,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,619. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $28.12. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.54 and a beta of 1.28.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 28.80% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SVMK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SVMK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $246,243.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $314,786.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,246 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,282. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

