$3.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for The Allstate’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.66. The Allstate reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Allstate will report full year earnings of $15.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.75 to $17.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $15.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Allstate.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share.

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Allstate from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.08.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $133.23. 954,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,113. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $84.97 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock worth $32,612,262. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

