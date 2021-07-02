31,949 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.11. The stock had a trading volume of 127,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933,602. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $78.94.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

