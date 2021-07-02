$4.04 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report earnings per share of $4.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.35. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 107.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $16.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.66 to $16.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $18.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.84. 780,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $171.30 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.