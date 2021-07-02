400,000 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $3,976,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $5,676,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Kismet Acquisition Two stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.95. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

