4,039 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,039 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,994,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,247,000 after buying an additional 151,778 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,236,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $610,411,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 436.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $588,958,000 after buying an additional 970,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,687,000 after buying an additional 58,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 786,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,492,000 after buying an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $2.40 on Friday, reaching $562.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,854. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $608.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $571.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $553.94 per share, for a total transaction of $276,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,929.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,337 shares of company stock worth $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

