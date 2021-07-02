414,000 Shares in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) Purchased by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 414,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLAHU. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $20,162,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $5,724,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $4,310,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I during the first quarter worth about $3,700,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAHU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,986. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

