484,622 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Bought by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 484,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $17,482,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $9,990,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $9,990,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $7,470,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at about $5,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.85. 115,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,869. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

